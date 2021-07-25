SafeCapital (SCAP) One Day Volume Tops $110.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $71,564.70 and approximately $110.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00022179 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003355 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001621 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000884 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

