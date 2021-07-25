SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 258.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $21,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,305,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,648,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $50.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -251.24 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. On average, analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

