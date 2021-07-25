SAP’s (SAP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAP. CIBC upped their target price on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.20.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $138.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $170.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.98. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SAP will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

