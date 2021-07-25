SAP’s (SAP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAP. CIBC upped their target price on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.20.
Shares of SAP stock opened at $138.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $170.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.98. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
