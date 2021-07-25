Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 260.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Autohome by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Autohome by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATHM. HSBC reduced their price objective on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.66.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.93. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

