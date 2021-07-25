Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $972,000 in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 136,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CYCC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $148,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

CYCC opened at $5.49 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.40.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

