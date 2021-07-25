Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $990,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments increased its position in ResMed by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in ResMed by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ResMed by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in ResMed by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in ResMed by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $621,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,930. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $259.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 83.01, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $260.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.00.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

