Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 83,628 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 75.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,628 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $414,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 331,054 shares of company stock worth $15,385,161 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $47.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

