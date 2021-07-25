Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 8,812 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $462,718.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,822. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

