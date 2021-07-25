Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $329,682,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $10,752,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.97. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $369.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

