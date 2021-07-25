Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 219.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,462 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of Schrödinger worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

SDGR stock opened at $69.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.20 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.26.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 220,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $17,188,528.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total value of $67,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,083,428 shares of company stock valued at $79,183,494 over the last three months.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

