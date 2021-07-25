Scotiabank Cuts IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to $3.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $4.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

NYSE IAG opened at $2.47 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.04.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,368 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 16.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 27,068 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 385.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 86,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68,753 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 381.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,128,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 893,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 21.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 498,336 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 86,381 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

