Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,365 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 213,353 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $18,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after buying an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $85.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STX. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

