SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

NYSE SLQT traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 536,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,560. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SelectQuote by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SelectQuote by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

