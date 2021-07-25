SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.
NYSE SLQT traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 536,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,560. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SelectQuote by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SelectQuote by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.