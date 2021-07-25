Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to announce sales of $4.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.38 million and the lowest is $3.84 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $1.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 244.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $18.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.07 million to $19.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $29.08 million, with estimates ranging from $26.92 million to $31.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 39.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sensus Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

NASDAQ SRTS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. 14,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

