Sessia Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Sessia coin can now be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $431,029.06 and $60,680.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sessia Coin Profile

Sessia (KICKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

