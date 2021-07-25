SG Americas Securities LLC Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,215 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Verastem were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $2,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 8,309.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 14.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 354,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 401.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 255,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,687,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,809,000 after purchasing an additional 195,672 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Verastem from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verastem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Verastem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $569.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

