SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

CALA stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a market cap of $152.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.63. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

