Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

Shell Midstream Partners has raised its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shell Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 125.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.5%.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.81. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 113.83%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

