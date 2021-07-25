Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,800.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHOP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,497.93.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,643.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,374.07. The firm has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.79, a PEG ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,562,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

