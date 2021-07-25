Shutterstock Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,340 call options on the company. This is an increase of 968% compared to the typical volume of 219 call options.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $6,028,702.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,327,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,007,460.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,362 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,504. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $107.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.33.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

