Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective boosted by Maxim Group from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.94.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $239.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $263.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.26.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Signature Bank by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 142,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,993,000 after purchasing an additional 71,850 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 112,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after buying an additional 41,311 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 30.4% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the second quarter worth $234,000.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

