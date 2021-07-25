Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,911,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,866,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 788,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,869 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,807,000 after buying an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,722,000 after buying an additional 61,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $145.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.10, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.08. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.92.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.