Silver Point Capital L.P. Has $203.07 Million Stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)

Silver Point Capital L.P. trimmed its holdings in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,384,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the quarter. Studio City International makes up about 20.4% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned 0.20% of Studio City International worth $203,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Studio City International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

MSC opened at $9.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.94. Studio City International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

