Silver Point Capital L.P. Takes $8.63 Million Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)

Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 683,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,000. Alpha Metallurgical Resources makes up about 0.9% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned approximately 3.72% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

NASDAQ AMR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,144. The stock has a market cap of $438.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson purchased 5,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,299.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMR. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.