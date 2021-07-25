Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 877.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,666 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.21% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,700,000 after purchasing an additional 289,226 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,675,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,542,000 after purchasing an additional 129,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,139,000 after acquiring an additional 636,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.84. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In related news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,132,806.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,461. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

