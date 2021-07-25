Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will announce sales of $2.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the lowest is $2.05 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

