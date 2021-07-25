SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

NYSE:SKM opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.99. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $33.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

