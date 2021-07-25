Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target increased by Cowen from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

