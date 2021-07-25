Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Up 4%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $15.23. Approximately 351,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,045,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. cut their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.32.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,473,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $82,219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $64,454,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $57,763,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Skillz by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,973,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,571,000 after buying an additional 582,827 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

