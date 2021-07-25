Sleep Number Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNBR. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

SNBR opened at $93.57 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.67.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $36,964,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 156,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 91,061 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $7,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

