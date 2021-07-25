SmartCash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $137,038.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and $137,038.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,419.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,162.99 or 0.06284180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.80 or 0.01315521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00366085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00139744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.24 or 0.00599196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00369407 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.20 or 0.00285306 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

