SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to report $32.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.39 million and the highest is $33.97 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $30.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $131.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.07 million to $132.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $145.83 million, with estimates ranging from $141.19 million to $149.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price target on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SMBK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.35. 15,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,234. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $25.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 21.5% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 118,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 97,777 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 474,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 57,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

