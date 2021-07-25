Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,815,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,214,000 after buying an additional 531,091 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,081,000 after buying an additional 146,660 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,861,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,051,000 after buying an additional 763,198 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,659,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after buying an additional 132,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

