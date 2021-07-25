Smoothy (SMTY) Price Hits $0.27

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $268,150.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00038911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00119997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00138496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,498.00 or 0.99871834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.41 or 0.00869699 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

