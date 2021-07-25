Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE SNAP opened at $77.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Snap has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $2,517,768.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock worth $261,476,395 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Wedbush upped their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.58.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

