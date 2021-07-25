Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $100.00 at Truist

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Truist from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNAP. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.58.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87. Snap has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $2,517,768.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $708,775.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,265,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,892,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock worth $261,476,395 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $2,031,464,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Snap by 244,641.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after buying an additional 5,039,615 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 48,307.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,200,000 after buying an additional 4,680,974 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $231,621,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

