Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) is Confluence Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,450 shares during the period. Snap-on accounts for about 2.1% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $158,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $286,548.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $781,082.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,671 shares of company stock worth $13,911,318 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNA traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,174. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $138.94 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

