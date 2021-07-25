Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells $8,024,356.02 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total transaction of $8,024,356.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,706,584.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $7,801,641.26.

On Thursday, May 20th, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total transaction of $7,313,940.10.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $264.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.12. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.44 billion and a PE ratio of -69.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Snowflake by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,865 shares during the period. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.74.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

