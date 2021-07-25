Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Issues Earnings Results

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 16.94%.

SCKT stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.72. Socket Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Socket Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Socket Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

