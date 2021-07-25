Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Downgraded by DZ Bank

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) was downgraded by DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Software Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of STWRY opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.25. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

