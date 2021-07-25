Software Aktiengesellschaft’s (STWRY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.25. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.4432 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

