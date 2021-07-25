Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $75.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

