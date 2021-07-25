South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Shares of SPFI opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $423.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.



South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

