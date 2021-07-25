Sparkle Loyalty Market Cap Tops $22,220.80 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $22,220.80 and approximately $400.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00048086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $285.52 or 0.00837782 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.