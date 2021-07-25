SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,097,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $77.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $80.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.