Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price Up 3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) were up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $106.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sprout Social traded as high as $93.10 and last traded at $92.93. Approximately 1,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 535,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.25.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $165,404.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,291 shares of company stock worth $17,462,208 over the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 10.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 78,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,387,000 after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.51.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

