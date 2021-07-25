SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Bought by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 5,353.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001,025 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $17,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

SPXC stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $64.57. The company had a trading volume of 124,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,137. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Sidoti started coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SPX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

