Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 46,206 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,206 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $147,637,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after buying an additional 1,796,284 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after buying an additional 1,403,832 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

IR stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

