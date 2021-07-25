Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $129.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.08. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.