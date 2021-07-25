Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $7.02 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,225 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

